Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, promoter entities now hold merely 900 shares in private sector lender

Private sector lender Yes Bank's promoter entities now hold merely 900 shares in the company.

Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor and promoter entities YES Capital and Morgan Credits have sold their remaining 0.8 percent stake in private sector lender, which saw shares falling over 2 percent on the bourses.

Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor, YES Cap sell remaining 0.8% stake (2.04 cr shares) in @YESBANK from November 13-14 pic.twitter.com/AuyZidiRwg — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 19, 2019

"The promoters sold 2.04 crore shares in the open market during 13-14 November and now hold a token of 900 shares in Yes Bank," the lender said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, shares of YES Bank fell after the company said its promoters sold stake in the company last week. The shares of the lender closed 2.66 percent lower at Rs 64.15 on BSE.

Bank under-reports loans

On Tuesday, the private sector lender said the Reserve Bank of India had found that it has under-reported bad loans by Rs 3,277 crore in the year ended 31 March, according to a report in Mint. Of this, Rs 1,259 crore has already been classified as non-performing as on 30 September and Rs 2,018 crore is the amount of incremental bad loans, Yes Bank said.

.@YESBANK: Divergence in gross NPAs as of March 31, 2019 was at Rs 3,277 cr, while divergence in net NPAs was at Rs 2,299 cr pic.twitter.com/bvZcKm3UWB — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 19, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had assessed gross NPAs of Rs 11,159 crore, of which the bank disclosed NPAs of Rs 7,882 crore, resulting in a divergence of 41 percent. The divergence in net NPAs stood at Rs 2,299 crore, which was 51 percent of the net NPAs reported by the bank.

RBI norms stipulate that banks are required to disclose any divergence of more than 15 percent to investors within a day of receipt of RBI’s report.

“In the current financial year, the bank has made material policy and personnel changes to ensure fullest regulatory compliance,” Yes Bank said in the notification.

Yes Bank also said its board of directors will meet by end of November to finalise capital raising plans.

.@YESBANK: Bank intends to convene Board of Directors meeting by end of November to finalise capital raise pic.twitter.com/SuP99Yd4l9 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 19, 2019

Last month, the bank said it had received a binding investment offer worth $1.2 billion from a North American investor. The bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill had said that the bank had offers of more than $3 billion on the table. However, the lender is yet to take a call on fundraising.

The bank also reported divergence in provisioning at Rs 978 crore as on March 2019. Of this, provisions worth Rs 346 crore were made up to September 30, while additional provisioning requirement stands at Rs 632 crore.

“The bank’s management stands irrevocably committed to ensuring the highest standards of accounting and governance transparency. This was also evidenced through the proactive measure of taking Rs 2,100 crore of ‘Contingency Provision’ on exposures which were fully ‘Standard’ as on 31 March, 2019," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Stake sold earlier

In September, Yes Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent stake in the lender through the open market. Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent in YES Bank through the open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing, according to a PTI report.

The combined entities held 9.64 percent holding in the bank then stood at 6.89 percent.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management also invoked 3.92 percent of its stake in YES Bank at September end. At the end of September quarter, Rana Kapoor held 3.92 percent in the company while Yes Capital held 0.8 percent.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on 4 November, bought 1.30 crore shares or 0.51 percent stake in YES Bank. Jhunjhunwala picked up shares at Rs 67.10 per share, putting the deal value at around Rs 86.89 crore.



--With agency inputs

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.