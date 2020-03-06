Yes Bank crisis LIVE Updates: Private lender's shares tumble nearly 85%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control and limits withdrawals

Timeline of India's fifth-largest private sector lender's fall

19 Sep, 2018: RBI refuses to give Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor an extension to his term—Kapoor to step down by end of January 2019

27 Nov: Moody’s cuts bank’s foreign currency issuer rating; changes outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ citing concerns over corporate governance

24 Jan 2019: Yes Bank hires the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new CEO

13 Feb: Yes Bank says RBI observed no divergences from central bank norms in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning

8 April: Pressed for capital, Yes Bank says it will consider raising funds by issuing shares and debt securities

26 April: Rising levels of bad loans trigger Yes Bank’s first-ever quarterly loss; Macquarie Research double-downgrades stock to ‘underperform’, stock tanks 30% on next trading day

14 May: RBI appoints ex-central bank Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as additional director to Yes Bank’s board—a rare move signalling an increased level of scrutiny on the lender

17 July: Yes Bank reports 91% drop in first-quarter profit, as provisions surge and asset quality deteriorates sharply; gross bad loan ratio stood at 5.01%

10 Sep: Yes Bank CEO Gill says lender is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital

3 Oct: CEO Gill says the bank is in talks with private equity firms, strategic investors and family offices to raise additional capital

31 Oct: Yes Bank gets binding investment offer of $1.2 billion from global investor, sends stock 39% higher

1 Nov: Yes Bank reports bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as bad loan ratio deteriorates to 7.39% and provisions swell to 13.36 billion rupees

29 Nov: Yes Bank says it aims to raise up to $2 billion in a massive issue of new shares to institutional investors and family offices; says it is in talks to sell shares worth $1.2 billion to Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which he backs

10 Jan, 2020: Yes Bank rejects Braich’s investment, says will launch a $1.4 billion share sale, after a board member’s resignation casts more doubt on the lender’s future

12 Feb: The lender says it will delay disclosing its October-December earnings by at least a month, and that it was in talks with potential investors for a cash infusion

12 Feb: Bank says it received non-binding expressions of interest from JC Flowers, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) and Silver Point Capital

5 March: India places Yes Bank under moratorium, with RBI taking over from its board for 30 days and imposing limits on withdrawals to protect depositors