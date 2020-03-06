Yes Bank crisis LIVE Updates: Private lender's shares tumble nearly 85%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control and limits withdrawals

Yes Bank LIVE News and Latest Updates: Shares in India’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank tumbled nearly 70% in the late morning trade to their lowest in over a decade on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.
The Yes Bank share plunged 69.20 percent to Rs 12.40 on the BSE while on the NSE, it plummeted 65 percent to Rs 12.80 at around 11.45 am.
The private lender's m-cap fell to Rs 3,315 crore on Friday following the RBI move.
The entire banking pack also came crashing in opening trade, with RBL Bank trading 15 percent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 11 percent, SBI 7 percent and Axis Bank 4 percent on the BSE, PTI said.
The BSE bankex was trading lower by nearly 3 percent.
The broader market was also hit hard, with the BSE benchmark tanking 1,459.52 points
On Thursday, Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking over from its board for 30 days and saying it would work on a revival plan for the lender.
Moody’s said the moratorium was credit negative as it affects timely repayment of depositors and creditors, adding that the lack of a coordinated, timely action on the lender highlights continued uncertainty over bank resolutions in India.
“Effectively, Yes Bank should have no equity value left,” said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager. “Ideally, trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced.”
Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.
The regulatory actions, undertaken by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.
Shares of Yes Bank had zoomed 27 percent on Thursday on reports of the bailout.
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said late Thursday that its board had given its in-principle nod to explore an investment in Yes Bank.
Shares of SBI tumbled 12% on Friday in their biggest intraday drop since October 2012 .
“We believe forced bailout investors will likely want the bank to be acquired at near zero value to account for risks associated with the stress book and likely loss of deposits,” said JPMorgan analyst Saurabh Kumar, in a note, as it cut its price target on Yes Bank to 1 rupee ($0.0135) from 55 rupees a share.
Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 13:41:00 IST
Highlights
Constantly in touch with RBI over Yes Bank, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is constantly in touch with the RBI over Yes Bank crisis.
She said that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has assured of a quick resolution.
"Can't give any details of the resolution plan now," said Sitharaman.
Timeline of India's fifth-largest private sector lender's fall
19 Sep, 2018: RBI refuses to give Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor an extension to his term—Kapoor to step down by end of January 2019
27 Nov: Moody’s cuts bank’s foreign currency issuer rating; changes outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ citing concerns over corporate governance
24 Jan 2019: Yes Bank hires the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new CEO
13 Feb: Yes Bank says RBI observed no divergences from central bank norms in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning
8 April: Pressed for capital, Yes Bank says it will consider raising funds by issuing shares and debt securities
26 April: Rising levels of bad loans trigger Yes Bank’s first-ever quarterly loss; Macquarie Research double-downgrades stock to ‘underperform’, stock tanks 30% on next trading day
14 May: RBI appoints ex-central bank Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as additional director to Yes Bank’s board—a rare move signalling an increased level of scrutiny on the lender
17 July: Yes Bank reports 91% drop in first-quarter profit, as provisions surge and asset quality deteriorates sharply; gross bad loan ratio stood at 5.01%
10 Sep: Yes Bank CEO Gill says lender is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital
3 Oct: CEO Gill says the bank is in talks with private equity firms, strategic investors and family offices to raise additional capital
31 Oct: Yes Bank gets binding investment offer of $1.2 billion from global investor, sends stock 39% higher
1 Nov: Yes Bank reports bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as bad loan ratio deteriorates to 7.39% and provisions swell to 13.36 billion rupees
29 Nov: Yes Bank says it aims to raise up to $2 billion in a massive issue of new shares to institutional investors and family offices; says it is in talks to sell shares worth $1.2 billion to Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which he backs
10 Jan, 2020: Yes Bank rejects Braich’s investment, says will launch a $1.4 billion share sale, after a board member’s resignation casts more doubt on the lender’s future
12 Feb: The lender says it will delay disclosing its October-December earnings by at least a month, and that it was in talks with potential investors for a cash infusion
12 Feb: Bank says it received non-binding expressions of interest from JC Flowers, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) and Silver Point Capital
5 March: India places Yes Bank under moratorium, with RBI taking over from its board for 30 days and imposing limits on withdrawals to protect depositors
God and RBI acted in best possible manner to safeguard depositors', says Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank
No need to panic, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
The interest of Yes Bank depositors will be protected, said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI). There is no need to panic, he added.
Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's
The Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
The central bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.
Yes Bank shares plummet 85%; M-cap drops by Rs 5,432 cr
Interest of Yes Bank depositors will be protected: CEA
Yes Bank had 'to blow up' like IL&FS, says Deepak Parekh
'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul Gandhi, accuses govt of 'destroying' economy
"No Yes Bank," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.
NSE puts restrictions on Yes Bank shares
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday put restrictions on Yes Bank shares in various segments, including futures and options.
Yes Bank resolution to be done 'very swiftly'; 30 days outer limit: Shaktikanta Das
Defending the timing of Yes Bank's moratorium, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday assured swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender.
“The resolution (to Yes Bank) will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days which we have given is the outer limit. You will see a very swift action from RBI,” Das told reporters.
Prashant Kumar takes charge as Yes Bank administrator
Yes Bank on Friday said Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and CFO of State Bank of India, has taken charge as its administrator.
The private sector lender was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.
