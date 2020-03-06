You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Yes Bank crisis LIVE Updates: Private lender's shares tumble nearly 85%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control and limits withdrawals

Business FP Staff Mar 06, 2020 13:41:00 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Yes Bank crisis LIVE Updates: Private lender's shares tumble nearly 85%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control and limits withdrawals

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Constantly in touch with RBI over Yes Bank, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is constantly in touch with the RBI over Yes Bank crisis.

    She said that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has assured of a quick resolution.

    "Can't give any details of the resolution plan now," said Sitharaman.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Timeline of India's fifth-largest private sector lender's fall 

    19 Sep, 2018: RBI refuses to give Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor an extension to his term—Kapoor to step down by end of January 2019

    27 Nov: Moody’s cuts bank’s foreign currency issuer rating; changes outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ citing concerns over corporate governance

    24 Jan 2019: Yes Bank hires the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new CEO

    13 Feb: Yes Bank says RBI observed no divergences from central bank norms in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning

    April: Pressed for capital, Yes Bank says it will consider raising funds by issuing shares and debt securities

    26 April: Rising levels of bad loans trigger Yes Bank’s first-ever quarterly loss; Macquarie Research double-downgrades stock to ‘underperform’, stock tanks 30% on next trading day

    14 May: RBI appoints ex-central bank Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as additional director to Yes Bank’s board—a rare move signalling an increased level of scrutiny on the lender

    17 July: Yes Bank reports 91% drop in first-quarter profit, as provisions surge and asset quality deteriorates sharply; gross bad loan ratio stood at 5.01%

    10 Sep: Yes Bank CEO Gill says lender is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital

    Oct: CEO Gill says the bank is in talks with private equity firms, strategic investors and family offices to raise additional capital

    31 Oct: Yes Bank gets binding investment offer of $1.2 billion from global investor, sends stock 39% higher

    Nov: Yes Bank reports bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as bad loan ratio deteriorates to 7.39% and provisions swell to 13.36 billion rupees

    29 Nov: Yes Bank says it aims to raise up to $2 billion in a massive issue of new shares to institutional investors and family offices; says it is in talks to sell shares worth $1.2 billion to Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which he backs

    10 Jan, 2020: Yes Bank rejects Braich’s investment, says will launch a $1.4 billion share sale, after a board member’s resignation casts more doubt on the lender’s future

    12 Feb: The lender says it will delay disclosing its October-December earnings by at least a month, and that it was in talks with potential investors for a cash infusion

    12 Feb: Bank says it received non-binding expressions of interest from JC Flowers, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) and Silver Point Capital

    March: India places Yes Bank under moratorium, with RBI taking over from its board for 30 days and imposing limits on withdrawals to protect depositors

  • 13:30 (IST)

    God and RBI acted in best possible manner to safeguard depositors', says Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank

  • 13:20 (IST)

    No need to panic, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

    The interest of Yes Bank depositors will be protected, said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI). There is no need to panic, he added.

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's

    The Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

    The central bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Yes Bank shares plummet 85%; M-cap drops by Rs 5,432 cr

    Shares of Yes Bank came under massive selling pressure as the session progressed on Friday and plunged nearly 85 percent after the cash-strapped lender was placed under a 30-day moratorium.
     
     
    On the BSE, the scrip sank 84.93 per cent to Rs 5.55—its 52-week low—as investors deserted the counter. It plummeted 84.64 percent to Rs 5.65—its one year low—on the NSE.
     
     
    The company's market valuation also dropped Rs 5,432.02 crore to Rs 3,927.73 crore on the BSE.
     
     
    The entire banking pack also came crashing, with RBL Bank trading 13 percent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 7 percent, SBI 6.5 percent and Axis Bank 3.55 percent on the BSE. The BSE bankex was trading lower by nearly 3 percent in afternoon trade.
     
     
    The broader market was also hit hard, with the BSE benchmark Sensex tanking over 1,000 points.
     

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Yes Bank moratorium: AMCs swing into action to safeguard investors

       
     
    Following the 30-day moratorium placed on Yes Bank, asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts. Redemption is the return of an investor's principal on a fixed income security such as a bond, mutual fund or preferred stock. 
     
     
    The Reserve Bank's action came after the Rana Kapoor-promoted bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses. 
     
     
    According to a government gazette, the bank's depositors are allowed to withdraw cash up to Rs 50,000 from their accounts during the moratorium period.  The withdrawal limit, however, can be relaxed in case of medical emergencies, higher education and for expenses related to marriages, it said. 
     
     
    “If clients want to change their redemption bank account mandate from Yes Bank to any other bank they can send a request... We shall process the request for tomorrow's redemptions so that their money isn't blocked,” Kotak Mahindra Asset Management's managing director, Nilesh Shah, said in a late night tweet on Thursday.  
     

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Interest of Yes Bank depositors will be protected: CEA

     
     
    Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said all options are under consideration for restructuring Yes Bank and assured that depositors' money is safe.
     
     
    His remarks come a day after the cash-starved lender was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board with immediate effect.
     
     
    "The RBI has taken the right steps. Yes Bank depositors' money is safe," he told reporters after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Yes Bank had 'to blow up' like IL&FS, says Deepak Parekh

  • 13:04 (IST)

    'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul Gandhi, accuses govt of 'destroying' economy

    "No Yes Bank," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.

     
    "No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
     
     
    Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.
     
     
    The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.
     
     

  • 13:01 (IST)

    NSE puts restrictions on Yes Bank shares

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday put restrictions on Yes Bank shares in various segments, including futures and options.

    The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options, as per the notification by NSE.
     
     
    "Due to the recent development in Yes Bank it has been decided that no fresh or renewal of bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipt issued by the bank limited will be accepted," it said.
     
     

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Yes Bank resolution to be done 'very swiftly'; 30 days outer limit: Shaktikanta Das

    Defending the timing of Yes Bank's moratorium, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday assured swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender.

    “The resolution (to Yes Bank) will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days which we have given is the outer limit. You will see a very swift action from RBI,” Das told reporters.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Uday Kotak confident RBI action will protect depositors of Yes Bank

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Prashant Kumar takes charge as Yes Bank administrator

    Yes Bank on Friday said Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and CFO of State Bank of India, has taken charge as its administrator.

    The private sector lender was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

 

Yes Bank LIVE News and Latest Updates: Shares in India’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank tumbled nearly 70% in the late morning trade to their lowest in over a decade on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.

The Yes Bank share plunged 69.20 percent to Rs 12.40 on the BSE while on the NSE, it plummeted 65 percent to Rs 12.80 at around 11.45 am.

The private lender's m-cap fell to Rs 3,315 crore on Friday following the RBI move.

The entire banking pack also came crashing in opening trade, with RBL Bank trading 15 percent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 11 percent, SBI 7 percent and Axis Bank 4 percent on the BSE, PTI said.

The BSE bankex was trading lower by nearly 3 percent.

The broader market was also hit hard, with the BSE benchmark tanking 1,459.52 points

On Thursday, Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking over from its board for 30 days and saying it would work on a revival plan for the lender.

Moody’s said the moratorium was credit negative as it affects timely repayment of depositors and creditors, adding that the lack of a coordinated, timely action on the lender highlights continued uncertainty over bank resolutions in India.

Yes Bank crisis LIVE Updates: Private lenders shares tumble nearly 85%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control and limits withdrawals

Representational image. Reuters.

“Effectively, Yes Bank should have no equity value left,” said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager. “Ideally, trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced.”

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The regulatory actions, undertaken by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

Shares of Yes Bank had zoomed 27 percent on Thursday on reports of the bailout.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said late Thursday that its board had given its in-principle nod to explore an investment in Yes Bank.

Shares of SBI tumbled 12% on Friday in their biggest intraday drop since October 2012 .

“We believe forced bailout investors will likely want the bank to be acquired at near zero value to account for risks associated with the stress book and likely loss of deposits,” said JPMorgan analyst Saurabh Kumar, in a note, as it cut its price target on Yes Bank to 1 rupee ($0.0135) from 55 rupees a share.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 13:41:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores