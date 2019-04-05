Xynteo, a platform to accelerate commercial projects, launches India2022 program for sustainable solutions

Xynteo, a platform for galvanising leaders and catalysing ideas and fusing them into new projects for growth, held its second annual gathering of business leaders, policy makers, academics and artists at the Xynteo Exchange/India2022 in Mumbai. The Xynteo Exchange/India2022 is a platform to bring together leaders, capital, talent and ideas to accelerate commercial projects that can advance a new growth model.

This year the Exchange focused on how to scale collaborative, commercial and sustainable solutions covering four macro scale challenges: Accelerate penetration of clean energy solutions; establish working models of circularity, in particular packaging waste; deliver high quality and accessible diagnostic healthcare; create best-in-class sustainable mining practices.

The two-day event featured business leaders from Hindustan Unilever; Baker Hughes, a GE company; Royal Dutch Shell; TechnipFMC; Hindalco - an Aditya Birla Group company; Cyient; WPP; State Bank of India. The inaugural address was given by the Governor of Maharashtra, C Vidyasagar Rao, keynote speech delivered by Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman NITI Aayog. A Bengaluru based water technology start-up wins award and a chance to meet investors and partners in Oslo in October.

Launch of MedTechConnect, a platform for delivering disruptive medical technologies

Cyient and the India2022 coalition announced the launch of a new ecosystem platform, MedTechConnect. This innovative platform will bring together all medtech stakeholders to address India’s ‘last-mile challenge’ in healthcare, with the aim of touching millions of lives by 2022 and beyond. Currently, a large segment of India’s population does not have access to basic healthcare services, and nearly 80% of its medical technologies are imported. To combat this, MedTechConnect will work collaboratively with stakeholders to deliver disruptive medical technologies and catalyse innovative business models.

Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient commented, ”To realise the full growth potential of India and all of its people, we need to have a healthy population. We need to transform the incumbent healthcare system to leverage technology and make it relevant for current realities. Our ambition with MedTechConnect is to transform the health of millions of people, by creating accessible healthcare to those most in need.”



innoDI Water Technologies won Impact Maker Award,

innoDI Water Technologies Private Limited won the Impact Maker award, which recognises the project with most potential to reinvent the growth model in India. They have won the chance to showcase their venture to over 300 global leaders at the Marketplace at the Xynteo Exchange/Norway, in Oslo in October. The company won the award for their Capacitive Deionization technology (CDI), a water treatment system that treats ground or surface water to produce clean drinking water. Their technology is noteworthy because less than twenty per cent is wasted during the treatment process, as well as being highly energy and cost efficient.

Vijay Sampath, Director, innoDI Water Technologies enthused, “We are absolutely thrilled to win this award and to get recognition for the work we’re doing. To be chosen among so many other incredible impact-driven projects is very humbling. We can’t wait to visit Oslo and build more momentum.”

How does it work

Xynteo brings together leaders from across geographical, sectoral and industrial lines into one ‘tribe’ that includes leaders from across sectors-- business, youth, civic, and thought leaders, besides member of the startup community and policymakers. “Their defining trait is neither sector, nor job title nor party affiliation but a shared commitment to our mission”, said Subhashini Chandra, Managing Director, Xynteo, India.

Xynteo incubates, aggregate and scale projects that deliver commercial and economic value while solving human problems.

The by invite only programme, India2022 coalition has seven partners funding its initiatives—Hindalco, Baker Hughes–a GE company (BHGE), Cyient, Hindustan Unilever, Shell, Tata Trusts and TechnipFMC. This year, Baker Hughes, A GE company (BHGE) is sponsoring the event.

Currently, it has 16 projects in development phase. “We have completed the pilot of the Plastic Safari which was delivered in Dahisar, Mumbai across 10 schools and impacted more than 7000 students,” said Chandra. Plastic safari is an end-to-end waste management programme aimed at changing consumer behaviour towards waste disposal and building new channels for collection of dry waste.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.