Xiaomi aims to counter Samsung, Apple's dominance with global launch of Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi rolled out its flagship smartphones Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro internationally on Sunday. The smartphone giant launched the devices at Mobile World Congress in an attempt to benefit from the high-end market and challenge Samsung and Apple’s dominance in the segment. The phones were launched in China in December 2022. Xiaomi faced a rough phase in 2022. The smartphone shipments of the company declined by 26 per cent year-on-year, the biggest fall among the top five biggest handset vendors as revealed by the research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Neil Mawston, an analyst at TechInsights, told CNBC, “Xiaomi is facing multiple headwinds inside China from an ever-popular Apple iPhone, a surprisingly strong Honor, and fickle Chinese consumers who often switch between Android hardware brands in a flash.”

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch display and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. The device contains a triple-lens camera and other premium features such as ultra-fast charging. As per Xiaomi, the phone’s camera is co-engineered with the German company Leica. The price of a Xiaomi 13 begins at 999 euros ($1,053), whereas the 13 Pro costs 1,299 euros.

Xiaomi has become one of the biggest smartphone makers over the years through a strategy of rolling out high-spec devices at very competitive price points, as mentioned in a report by CNBC. It started to sell its devices in overseas markets nearly seven years ago by practising a similar strategy. Now, the corporation is seeking to push into the higher end of the market, where the margins are higher and the sector is still seeing growth. Xiaomi is the latest Chinese smartphone maker that is trying to push into the higher-end smartphone segment.

High-end smartphones costing more than $800, made up 18 per cent of the total handset market in 2022, an increase from 11 per cent in 2020, as per Canalys data accessed by CNBC. According to Canalys, Samsung and Apple devices made up 92 per cent of the high-end market in 2022.

