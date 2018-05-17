You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Xerox names John Visentin as CEO after scrapping Fujifilm deal

Business Reuters May 17, 2018 06:05:10 IST

Xerox names John Visentin as CEO after scrapping Fujifilm deal

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp has appointed John Visentin as chief executive officer and set July 31 for its annual shareholders meeting, the U.S. photocopier maker said on Wednesday.

Visentin was also elected vice chairman of the board with Keith Cozza elected as chairman, Xerox said in a statement.

Visentin replaces CEO Jeff Jacobson, the main architect of a proposed $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> which was scrapped this week in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that handed control of the U.S. company to new management.

Five other directors would step down as well under the settlement.

In January, Xerox and Fujifilm had agreed to the complex deal to merge Xerox into their Asia joint venture Fuji Xerox and give Fujifilm control.

Icahn and Deason, who own a combined 15 percent of Xerox, had launched a proxy fight arguing that the deal undervalued the U.S. company.

Visentin, who had also been under consideration by the old board to replace Jacobson as recently as last year, had been hired by Icahn to assist in his campaign against Xerox.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores