WPI inflation rises to 5.77% in June on costlier vegetables, fuel; potato price hike at peak of 99%

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices shot up to 5.77 percent in June on increasing prices of vegetables and fuel items.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 4.43 percent in May and 0.90 percent in June last year.

According to the government data released on Monday, inflation in food articles stood at 1.80 percent in June 2018, as against 1.60 percent in the preceding month.

Inflation in vegetables jumped to 8.12 percent in June, from 2.51 percent in the previous month.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' basket too rose sharply to 16.18 percent in June from 11.22 percent in May as prices of domestic fuel increased during the month in line with rising global crude oil rates.

Potato inflation was at a peak of 99.02 percent, against 81.93 percent in May. Price rise in onion was 18.25 percent during June, as against 13.20 percent in the preceding month.

Deflation continued in pulses at 20.23 percent in June.

The WPI inflation for April was revised upwards to 3.62 percent from the provisional estimate of 3.18 percent.

Data released last week showed retail inflation scaled a 5-month high of 5 percent in June on costlier fuel. RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy.

Rising inflation affirms RBI's forecast. The apex bank has revised upwards its retail inflation projection for October-March to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent earlier.

In its second monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank last month hiked interest rate by 0.25 percent -- the first hike in more than four years -- due to growing concerns about inflation stoked by rising global crude oil prices as well as domestic price increases.

The price of Indian basket of crude surged from $66 a barrel in April to around $74 currently.

The next meeting of the RBI's interest rate-fixing panel is from 30 July to 1 August.