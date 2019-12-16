WPI inflation rises to 0.58% in November on increase in prices of food articles

New Delhi: Wholesale prices based inflation rose to 0.58 percent in November, as against 0.16 percent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

The annual inflation, based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47 percent during the same month a year ago (November 2018).

November #WPI Inflation comes in at 0.58% against CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.66% pic.twitter.com/Twv0wMXD3f — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 16, 2019

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 percent during the month as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 percent from 2.35 percent in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 percent during the month under review.

The consumer price index-based retail inflation, as per data released last week, spiked to over a 3-year high of 5.54 percent in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.

