You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

World sugar exporters prep review of India, EU, Pakistan support programs

Business Reuters May 10, 2018 03:05:15 IST

World sugar exporters prep review of India, EU, Pakistan support programs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world's top sugar exporters have initiated a legal review of government supports in the European Union, India and Pakistan that may violate World Trade Organization restrictions on direct subsidies, according to an industry executive.

The Global Sugar Alliance launched an investigation this year into whether the EU, India and Pakistan are in violation of WTO rules, with plans to conclude by July, the group's secretary, Warren Males, told Reuters along the sidelines of New York "Sugar Week." The group represents top exporting nations, including Brazil, Australia and Thailand.

Members of the Global Sugar Alliance met during the annual industry conference in New York, with plans to reconvene after finishing the review, Males said. The group will discuss next steps, with plans to ask their governments to either step up talks with counterparts in the EU, India and Pakistan or to take action with the WTO, he said.

"We had been weighing this for some time, (but) the issue became more pressing," said Males, who is also the head of economics at Australia's Canegrowers trade group.

Raw sugar prices traded in New York are languishing near 2015 lows as global supplies swell, outstripping production at record levels. That has the world's millers and refiners churning out sugar for prices below production costs.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores