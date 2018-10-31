World Bank's ease of doing business ranking: India jumps 23 notches to 77th place, improves in 6 out of 10 indices

India has jumped 23 places to the 77th position in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking released Wednesday, a development that could help the country attract more foreign investments.

India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business Report last year.

The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government which faces strong dissenting voices from Opposition parties ahead of the general elections next year.

In its annual report 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved on six of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country.

These parameters include ease of starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

World Bank: India's ease of doing business ranking 2016 2017 2018 Overall 130 100 77 Starting a Business 155 156 137 Dealing with Construction Permits 185 181 52 Getting Electricity 26 29 24 Registering Property 138 154 166 Getting Credit 44 29 22 Protecting Minority Investors 13 4 7 Paying Taxes 172 119 121 Trading across Borders 143 146 80 Enforcing Contracts 172 164 163 Resolving Insolvency 136 103 108

India was ranked at the 142nd position among 190 nations when the Modi government came to power in 2014. It rose to 100th spot in the last ranking from the 131st rank in the previous year.

New Zealand topped the list of 190 countries in ease of doing business, followed by Singapore, Denmark, and Hong Kong. The United States is placed eight and China has been ranked 46th. Neighbouring Pakistan is placed at 136. World Bank put India among the top 10 economies to make the most improvements.

On Wednesday, finance minister Arun Jaitley while briefing the media on India's ease of doing business ranking said that with all uniform construction bye-laws, from 184 in 2014 ranking the country has jumped up by 129 points to 52.

"When we came to power the PM had said that we have to come within the top 50 ranks. Today, we are at Rank 77. DIPP has worked on how to up the ranking on each criterion. You have to crack the code & try and improve on the criterion in which we lack," Jaitly was quoted as saying by ANI.

Commenting on India's improvement in the ranking, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said, "It’s team work b/w Central,state&local govt. It's collaborative effort&combination of several interventions that has resulted in improvement into this ‘Ease of doing Business’ index."

Govt expected improvement in ranking

Earlier, the government had hinted at improvement in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business report. The Centre was banking on the rollout of goods and services tax (GST) and the Insolvency and the Bankruptcy Code to accelerate the rankings.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday], you will be hearing a better news about India improving parameters on ease of doing business. We already have improved substantially. We will make the formal announcement tomorrow with the World Bank (releasing its report)," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu had said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India jumped 30 places to rank 100th among 190 nations in last year's World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index.

In the 2017 World Bank rankings, GST and demonetisation were not considered in the survey. "GST was a complicated reform to have rolled out. Steps taken by the government this year, may take 2 to 3 years to show results. This year it was too late for us and it will be considered next year or thereafter. Demonetisation wasn’t measured in this index,” World Bank president Annette Dixon had said.

The World Bank ranks countries based on 10 parameters, including starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts, and resolving insolvency.

Citing a report, Prabhu said about 2,300 firms operating in China may be looking to shift their bases outside and "we want to offer them a choice based on intrinsic advantages that India offers".

"I have always been saying this that if you actually have a relationship with India, India can never pose a strategic challenge to the US," he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Japan recently to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit said, "When I took over the responsibility of the government in 2014, India was at 140th position in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings. Now, India has reached 100th position, and we are working towards a better ranking."

The prime minister also pointed out that the Government of India has started to rank its 36 states and Union Territories "to further promote Ease of Doing Business" in the country.

--With inputs from PTI