Workday beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscription revenue

(Reuters) - Workday Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, as it enrolled more companies for its cloud-based financial and human resources software.

The Pleasanton, California-based company's shares rose 2.62% to $218.44 in extended trading.

Subscription services revenue, which accounts for 85% of the company's total revenue, rose 34.3% to $701 million (554 million pounds), beating analysts' estimates of $693.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Professional revenue grew 28.5% to $124 million, above estimates of $120 million.

Workday has been benefiting from a trend of enterprises shifting to cloud-based applications to manage their payroll and human resources.

With the acquisition of cloud-based business performance management software maker Adaptive Insights last year, Workday attempts to become a one-step solution for all back-office services for small and medium sized businesses in this fiercely competitive market.

The company forecast current quarter subscription revenue between $746 million and $748 million. Analysts on average were expecting $741.7 million.

Workday also raised its 2020 subscription revenue outlook to a range of $3.045 billion to $3.060 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.047 billion.

The company's net loss widened to $116.3 million, or 52 cents per share, in the first-quarter ended April 30, from $74.4 million, or 35 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Workday earned 43 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 41 cents per share.

Revenue rose 33.4% to $825.1 million, above analysts' estimate of $814.3 million.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

