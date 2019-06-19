Wood Mackenzie says Anadarko to develop $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

(Reuters) - Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Tuesday U.S. energy firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp has decided to go ahead with the construction of a $20 billion gas liquefaction and export terminal in Mozambique, the largest single LNG project sanctioned in Africa.

This comes on the back of the oil and gas industry's expectation that LNG demand will soar in years to come despite a slump in prices this year. [L2N23P0GD]

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)

