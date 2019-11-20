Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs: Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump added that China is going to have to make a trade deal.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

