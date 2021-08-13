Want to know the secret sauce that makes it all possible? It’s called Ultra-Sheen and is a feature that gives a luxurious shine to walls that’ll leave you gasping with happiness each time you look at it.

Glitz, glamour, luxury and personality are par for the course when one talks about Deepika Padukone. Now imagine the Bollywood actor walking into a room and finding the same attributes from a luxury paint as well. That’s right, Asian Paints’ all-new Royale Glitz promises every bit of oomph and opulence on your walls that you’d expect when a celebrity of Deepika’s calibre and talent walks into a room.

Want to know the secret sauce that makes it all possible? It’s called Ultra-Sheen and is a feature that gives a luxurious shine to walls that’ll leave you gasping with happiness each time you look at it. Here’s more information about what makes Royale Glitz the most glamorous luxury paint and how it can #StealYourSpotlight

What’s Royale Glitz –

Royale Glitz is a confluence of décor and performance world, thus inviting everyone to experience Luxury with Teflon™. It has a few tricks up its sleeve that allows it to outshine the best. Here they are –

Ultra-Sheen – The ultra-sheen feature of the new Royale Glitz is designed for one thing and one thing only - to give your walls a rich and shiny finish that immediately makes a statement. The feature offers best-in-class luxurious shiny finish to help #StealYourSpotlight.

Stain Repellent – The use of Teflon™ Surface Protector in the paint ensures stains on the walls wipe off easily. No more scrubbing and cleaning walls and damaging them in the process! Simply clean your walls against stains with minimal effort.

Royale Designer Palette - Royale Glitz offers designer shades under Royale Designer Palette that have been exclusively curated by the best design minds and give a luxurious sophisticated look to consumer homes.

The shades are inspired by the heartland story of India and carry names that reflect Indian culture. Chutney green, Calcutta rains, Coromandel Indigo are just some of the enchanting shades, to name a few. We believe this feature alone is enough to make Royale Glitz stand apart from any other paint out there, especially in times of WFH when your backdrop is as important as your online presence.

That’s not all. Royale Glitz also offers a strong shade selection tool with the help of Royale Book Of Colours that contains over 100 refreshing shade combinations to select from. These are segregated on the basis of moods and showcases refreshing wall textures.

The TVC With Deepika -

To celebrate the vibrancy and sophistication of Royale Glitz, Asian Paints brought in brand ambassador Deepika Padukone for an ultra-glam photo shoot against the backdrop of Royale Glitz walls.

With a modern rendition of the classic song Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background and tongue-in-cheek humour, the ad shows how the new paint steals the spotlight from Deepika who is visibly bemused.

This article has been created by Studio 18 Team for Asian Paints