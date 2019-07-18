Wipro shares gain nearly 4% post Q1 earnings; IT major posts 12.5% on-year rise in net profit

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro rose nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the company posted a 12.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter.

The IT major's scrip gained 3.52 percent to Rs 268.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.58 percent to Rs 268.90.

Wipro on Wednesday posted a 12.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,387.6 crore for the April-June quarter, and guided for up to 2 percent sequential revenue growth for the July-September period.

Its revenue increased by about 5.3 percent to Rs 14,716.1 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 13,977.7 crore in the year-ago period. The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated income rose by about 5 percent to Rs 15,566.6 crore during the reported quarter.

For the July-September quarter, Wipro expects its IT services revenue to be in the range of $2,039 million to $2,080 million -- translating into a sequential growth of up to 2 percent.