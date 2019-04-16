Wipro shares drop 3.5% on potential breach of few employee accounts

New Delhi: Shares of IT major Wipro on Tuesday fell 3.5 percent after the company said a few of its employee accounts were affected in an "advanced phishing campaign".

The scrip gave up its early gains and declined 3.48 percent to Rs 278.10 on BSE.

At NSE, shares dropped 3.37 percent to Rs 278.

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said a few of its employee accounts were affected in an "advanced phishing campaign", and the company has taken remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact.

The Bengaluru-based company, which is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter financial results later in the day, said it has also retained an independent forensic firm to assist the company in its investigation of the matter.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity had said Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients.

"We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign," Wipro said in an e-mailed statement.

