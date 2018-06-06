You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Wipro offers high-single digit wage hikes for offshore employees effective 1 June

Business PTI Jun 06, 2018 12:45:39 IST

New Delhi: Wipro, India's third largest software services provider, on Tuesday said it has rolled out "high single-digit" wage hikes for its offshore employees.

"Wipro Ltd has announced salary hikes for eligible employees, effective 1 June, 2018. On an average, the increments are in the high single digits for offshore employees," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro new logo.

Wipro new logo.

It added that increments for onsite employees are "in the low single digits".

"Top performers and those working on future focused niche technologies and domains have been rewarded with substantially higher increases," the statement said.

However, Wipro did not specify the exact details of the wage hikes or the number of employees that were offered the pay hike.

Earlier this year, larger rival Infosys had said it would roll out salary hikes ranging from "mid-single digit to high-single digit" for majority of its employees, effective from April onwards.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:45 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores