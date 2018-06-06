Wipro offers high-single digit wage hikes for offshore employees effective 1 June

New Delhi: Wipro, India's third largest software services provider, on Tuesday said it has rolled out "high single-digit" wage hikes for its offshore employees.

"Wipro Ltd has announced salary hikes for eligible employees, effective 1 June, 2018. On an average, the increments are in the high single digits for offshore employees," Wipro said in a statement.

It added that increments for onsite employees are "in the low single digits".

"Top performers and those working on future focused niche technologies and domains have been rewarded with substantially higher increases," the statement said.

However, Wipro did not specify the exact details of the wage hikes or the number of employees that were offered the pay hike.

Earlier this year, larger rival Infosys had said it would roll out salary hikes ranging from "mid-single digit to high-single digit" for majority of its employees, effective from April onwards.