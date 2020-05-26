Wipro launches global channel partner programme for innovative products, platforms; move to provide new growth opportunities

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Tuesday announced the launch of its global channel partner programme.

Wipro’s products and platforms have been instrumental in helping clients deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Market uncertainties have led organisations to focus on business continuity planning and establish new ways of working.

Several Wipro products have helped clients meet their requirements for remote working, business continuity, security, and seamless supply chain and worker safety among others. As the market continues to evolve in the coming months, Wipro will collaborate with the channel partners to identify new business challenges that can be quickly addressed, it said.

Ajay Bhaskar, Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Intellectual Property, Wipro, said, “Products and platforms are central to Wipro’s strategy to stay relevant and deliver differentiated value to our clients. A key part of accelerating our footprint across segments and geographies is the channel partner programme."

He said that the channel partnerships can accelerate adoption and bring innovation in relatively under penetrated industry segments and geographies.

"Together, we can take some of the most innovative and differentiated products and platforms to the industry and open newer sources of growth,” Bhaskar said.

The programme offers partners an opportunity to leverage Wipro’s best-of-breed products and open new revenue streams for themselves, said Mandar Vanarse, General Manager, Intellectual Property Unit, Wipro.

“Our partners will receive the best possible support to augment new markets for Wipro’s products and platforms. We have established a robust onboarding process for new partners which includes special training for their staff at the Wipro Product Academy."

He further said that the company's partners will enjoy access to special pricing models, sales enablement support, benefit calculators and other sales and marketing material.

"They will also benefit with a Wipro Expert assigned to them to assist throughout the customer engagement journey,” he added.