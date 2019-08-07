Will Indiabulls Group get a banking licence, analyst's take on Titan stock; all this and more with Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Will Indiabulls Group get a banking licence?

By selling its real estate business to the Blackstone Group, the Indiabulls Group is preparing itself to be a financial services powerhouse with a bank as a cherry on top, provided the RBI approves. In April 2019, Indiabulls Housing Finance announced a share swap deal with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) which would give the group a banking arm. Now, reports say the Blackstone Group is buying the residual 50 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate’s commercial properties. But will that be enough to get a banking licence? Click here to read more.

Titan: Steady show continues

In the June quarter, Titan reported top-line growth across all segments. However, its overall margins were flat. Network expansion through new ‘Tanishq’ stores, an improved jewellery mix, product innovations across all segments and gradual scale-up of lifestyle verticals (perfumes, sarees) are the positives that work in favour of the company. However, the near to medium-term outlook is muted. Even though the stock has been correcting of late, it remains an expensive pick, valued at 42.6 times its FY21 projected earnings. Click here to read our analyst’s take on what investors should do with this stock.

Picks from our technical analysts

Adani Green: In light of the IPO of Sterling and Wilson, Adani Green which is in the same sector can get a boost. The stock has been consolidating for a month. Click here to know how to trade this stock.

Cipla: Volatility in Cipla shares is high ahead of the June quarter results to be released later today. Click here to know how to make the most of this opportunity.

