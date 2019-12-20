Why did the monetary policy doves stop cooing, Marico's stock performance uninspiring; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Why did the monetary policy doves stop cooing?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stunned markets by deciding to hold rates when everyone had pencilled a rate cut. And it was unanimous. The minutes of those meeting were much awaited, to see what factors contributed to this decision. They are here now and we won’t give away much but add growth-inflation dynamics to your monetary watch-list. Read here to know more about what’s on the MPC’s mind and lies ahead.

How good MFIs are leaving public sector banks far behind

While public sector banks continue to struggle with their huge load of non-performing assets (NPAs), a strikingly different picture emerges from the microfinance space. Public sector banks were meant to be the ones who would take banking to the masses. But they did not manage to do a really good job, especially in ensuring last mile access. That’s where the microfinance industry stepped in. Read here to know more.

Weekly Tactical Pick | Marico

Unlike frontline FMCG stocks, Marico’s stock performance has been uninspiring over the last one year. While category headwinds in the hair oil segment have dragged recent operational performance, a steep price correction of 16 percent from the 52-week high seems to be unjustified in our view. Read here for more.

A contrarian bet on capex recovery for long term

For this engineering company, the last two quarters were very difficult, considering low industrial activity, payment issues, lack of project funding and deferment of projects. Large projects from sectors such as steel, power, fertiliser and others have been delayed or deferred for some time. Since valuations are reflecting these concerns, is it time to look at the longer term picture? Read here.

Karur Vysya Bank – Is the price factoring in all the negatives?

Karur Vysya Bank has been an underperformer in the past two years. While asset quality woes were at the heart of the trouble, the performance of business too has been anaemic. Valuations have suffered. So, is KVB a value buy at the current level when the valuation appears undemanding at 1 time FY21e book? Read here to know.

