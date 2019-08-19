Why are global markets so nervous, stock picks from analysts; read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Why are global markets so nervous?

Once again, fears of an inversion of the US yield curve have rattled markets across the globe. The consensus, though, is that the US economy is not in any imminent danger of slipping into recession. In fact, the latest data for July show that retail sales remain strong. Why then are investors piling into US government bonds and why have their yields fallen so sharply? And why are equities so nervous? The answer probably lies in the ‘global conditions’ that US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cited when he cut the Fed Funds rate last time. Click here to read more.

CreditAccess: What should investors do?

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have truly come of age. While the growth of most NBFCs has been severely curtailed by the liquidity squeeze since September 2018, non–bank microfinance institutions (NBFCs – MFIs) have managed to defy this trend by growing 42 percent year-on-year as of March-end. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is one of the better performing NBFC-MFIs. It reported an impressive performance in Q1 FY20, with net profit increasing by 33 percent YoY. Is it enough to consider this stock? Click here to read more.

Picks from our technical analysts

1. Tata Motors: Like most auto sector stocks, Tata Motors has been exhibiting a bearish trend. The outlook is grim too. But using an options strategy can help traders make money in this stock. Click here to read how.

2. HDFC AMC: This stock has formed a three-bar flag type of a pattern indicating a trend continuation. Click here to read how to trade this stock.

Independence Day Offer: Pay Rs 289 for 3 months and get Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year.

Use code “FREEDOM” For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.