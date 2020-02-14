Wholesale inflation spikes to nine-month high of 3.1%; impact of rise in fuel cost, manufactured products

Wholesale inflation has spiked to 3.1 percent in January from 2.59 percent in the previous month on higher fuel cost and price rise in manufactured products, as per government data released on Friday. This is the highest inflation figure in nine months. The similar hike in WPI was earlier recorded at 3.24 percent in April 2019.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 3.1 percent (provisional) for the month of January, 2020 (over January, 2019) as compared to 2.59 percent (provisional) for the previous month and 2.76 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on January''s Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

#BREAKING | WPI inflation for the month of January comes in at 3.1% Vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 2.90% pic.twitter.com/rbw9CxC7dP — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 14, 2020

"Build-up inflation rate in the financial year so far is 2.50 percent compared to a build-up rate of 2.49 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year", it said.

During the month, fuel inflation rose to 3.4 percent from a decline of 1.5 percent in December 2019.

The inflation in manufactured products inched up to 0.34 percent during the month under review from a decline of 0.25 percent in December 2019, according to the data by the Commerce Ministry.

However, food inflation eased to 11.51 percent from 13.24 percent in December 2019 as vegetable prices cooled down. Inflation in vegetables slowed down to 52.72 percent in January 2020 from 69.69 percent in December 2019.

Similarly, rise in pulses also softened at 12.81 percent in January 2020 from 13.11 percent in December 2019.

On Wednesday, retail inflation jumped to over five-and-a-half-year high of 7.59 percent in January on persistently high prices of vegetables, pulses and protein-rich meat and fish, government data showed.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019. It had stood at 1.97 percent in January 2019. The earlier high was in May 2014 when the CPI-based inflation was 8.33 percent.

