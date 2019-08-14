Wholesale inflation in July falls to multi-year low of 1.08% on cheaper fuel, food items

Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 percent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.08% (provisional) for the month of July, 2019 (over July ,2018) as compared to 2.02% (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27% during the corresponding month of the previous year. pic.twitter.com/dKbHiKRwoc — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 percent in June this year and 5.27 percent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 percent in July as against 6.98 percent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in the fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 percent as against (-) 2.2 percent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 percent over the previous month when it was 3.18 percent.

On 7 August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had slashed the repo rate for the fourth time in a row by an unprecedented 35 bps to cushion the rising headwinds to growth amidst softer inflation, and also lowered its growth forecast for the year by 10 bps to 6.9 percent.

"The monetary policy committee (MPC) judged that with inflation projected to remain within the target, addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand, especially private investment, assumes the highest priority at this juncture," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters after announcing the third bi-month monetary policy meeting of the year.

With this, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 110 bps since February this year. In the previous three monetary policies, the central bank had cut the repo rates by 25 bps each.

— With PTI inputs