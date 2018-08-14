You are here:
Wholesale inflation eases to 5.09 percent in July on cheaper food articles, shows govt data

Aug 14, 2018

Wholesale inflation eased to 5.07 percent in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, government data showed on Tuesday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 5.77 percent in June. In July 2017, it was at 1.88 percent.

The wholesale inflation in food articles category was (-)2.16 percent in July as against (+) 1.80 percent in the previous month, commerce and industry ministry data showed.

Among others in the basket, vegetable prices fell by 14.07 percent during the reported month as compared to a growth of 8.12 per cent in June. Likewise, there was an 8.81 percent fall in wholesale prices of fruits in July as against a rise of 3.87 percent in the preceding month.

In the pulses category, inflation stood at (-) 17.03 percent as against (-) 20.23 percent.

Retail inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.17 percent in July, from 4.9 percent in June, on account of cheaper food articles, data showed on Monday.


