White House says it will meet two-year deadline for Huawei ban for contractors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House Office of Management and Budget has told the U.S. Congress it will now meet a two-year deadline to ban federal contracts with companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, part of a defence law passed last year.

“Congress has made it clear in recent days the importance of implementing the law within the two years provided, and we will,” Russ Vought, the acting director of OMB, said in a letter to Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

