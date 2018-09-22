White House expresses optimism on China trade; no date for more talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is assessing China's response to the Trump administration's latest round of tariffs and does not have a scheduled date to announce for another round of talks, a senior White House official said on Friday.

The official said he is optimistic there is a positive way forward with China on trade, but that President Donald Trump has made clear U.S. resolve to stand up to trade practices that hurt the U.S. economy. He said the two sides remain in touch.

The official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, also said he hoped Canada would agree to join a U.S.-Mexico trade deal by the end of the month, while saying he thought U.S. lawmakers would support a bilateral deal with Mexico if that did not happen.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.