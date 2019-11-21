White House Deputy Press Secretary: progress being made on China phase-one deal text - Fox

You are here:
Business Reuters Nov 21, 2019 01:07:21 IST

(Reuters) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere has said that talks with China are continuing and that there is progress on the text of a phase-one trade deal, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

A Fox reporter quoted him as saying negotiations are continuing and progress is being made on the text of the phase-one agreement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 01:07:21 IST

