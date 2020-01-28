Whirlpool reports 69% rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp
Net earnings available to the company was $288 million (219 million pounds), or $4.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $170 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $5.38 billion from $5.66 billion.
(Reporting by C Nivedita and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
