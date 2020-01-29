When China sneezes, commodities catch a cold, Maruti Q3 results in line with expectations; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

When China sneezes, commodities catch a cold

Every passing day brings news of new Coronavirus-related infections in China and deaths caused. In the material world of asset markets, concerns are growing of the impact on China’s economy, and in an interlinked world, the knock-on effect this can have on other economies. How should investors assess this risk? Firstly, they should recognise this is a developing and unpredictable situation. Read more.

Nothing exciting in Maruti’s Q3 FY20 results

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s December quarter numbers were in line with Street expectations. On the back of a good festive season, the company reported a marginal improvement in revenues. However, higher discounts in December and sale promotions continued to squeeze the operating margin, which still came in at 10.2 percent. With valuations looking stretched, what should investors do? Read more.

Control Print: Time to buy more or get out?

Our independent research team had recommended Control Print, a player in the oligopolistic coding and marking industry, in August 2019. The stock has not disappointed with a return of close to 15.7 percent compared to 9.6 percent for the benchmark Nifty. However, it has cooled off post the relatively subdued Q3FY20 show. Should investors avoid the stock or does the weakness present an opportunity to buy? Read on.

Budget 2020 Chart Point | How India’s fiscal deficit stacks up against its peers

Given the deep slowdown in the economy and the ineffectiveness steps taken so far to revive growth, pundits are now rooting for expanding the fiscal deficit in the Union Budget. Does the government really have any elbow-room to increase the fiscal deficit further? Find out.

Deleveraging and deals – a healthy prescription for pharma sector

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is gearing up for better times ahead. While the stronger companies have already started showing strong performance, others are getting in shape for better times ahead. An important indicator of changing times for a sector is when deals are getting closed in it. Read more.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

Ircon International

Bajaj Finserv

LIC Housing Finance

MCX

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.