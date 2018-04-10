You are here:
WhatsApp to hire India head: Here is what you need to know before applying for the job

Business FP Staff Apr 10, 2018 13:17:47 IST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging service with over 200-million active users in India, is looking for a country head.

According to the information released on Facebook, the position is full-time based with the company's partnership team at its offices in Mumbai. The WhatsApp India head will report to WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer in California.

Representational image. Reuters.

This is the first full-time hire for WhatsApp in India, according to The Economic Times. The position has been lying vacant for long.

The company is looking for a candidate with at least 15 years of experience in product-driven companies and at least five years of experience with payment technologies in India.

The following are the requirements and responsibilities for the 'ideal' candidate :

Responsibilities

  • Deeply understand and regularly influence product direction and specific product decisions
  • Represent WhatsApp’s product strategy in country and drive alignment with partners and stakeholders
  • Lead partnership efforts in market, acting as a cross functional leader across WhatsApp and Facebook teams.
  • Build relationships with key partner, and other constituents at senior levels
  • Represent WhatsApp generally in country as needed

Minimum Qualifications

  • Heavy user of WhatsApps products
  • 15+ years of experience in Product driven companies 5+ years of experience with payment technologies in India
  • Proven ability to build relationships with key external and internal stakeholders and business leaders
  • Proven track record of initiating and successfully driving new business opportunities at a global scale
  • Experience working in start-up environments
  • Business development experience negotiating complex deals a plus
  • Excellent project management experience, with the ability to lead and execute multiple time-sensitive projects
  • Exceptional communication and presentation skills, and the ability to clarify and summarize complex issues
  • BS or MS in Engineering/Sciences/Business

WhatsApp, which has one billion users globally, is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India. It was acquired by Facebook in 2014.


Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 13:17 PM

