WhatsApp to hire India head: Here is what you need to know before applying for the job

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging service with over 200-million active users in India, is looking for a country head.

According to the information released on Facebook, the position is full-time based with the company's partnership team at its offices in Mumbai. The WhatsApp India head will report to WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer in California.

This is the first full-time hire for WhatsApp in India, according to The Economic Times. The position has been lying vacant for long.

The company is looking for a candidate with at least 15 years of experience in product-driven companies and at least five years of experience with payment technologies in India.

The following are the requirements and responsibilities for the 'ideal' candidate :

Responsibilities Deeply understand and regularly influence product direction and specific product decisions

Represent WhatsApp’s product strategy in country and drive alignment with partners and stakeholders

Lead partnership efforts in market, acting as a cross functional leader across WhatsApp and Facebook teams.

Build relationships with key partner, and other constituents at senior levels

Represent WhatsApp generally in country as needed