WhatsApp to hire India head: Here is what you need to know before applying for the job

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging service with over 200-million active users in India, is looking for a country head.
According to the information released on Facebook, the position is full-time based with the company's partnership team at its offices in Mumbai. The WhatsApp India head will report to WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer in California.
This is the first full-time hire for WhatsApp in India, according to The Economic Times. The position has been lying vacant for long.
The company is looking for a candidate with at least 15 years of experience in product-driven companies and at least five years of experience with payment technologies in India.
The following are the requirements and responsibilities for the 'ideal' candidate :
Responsibilities
- Deeply understand and regularly influence product direction and specific product decisions
- Represent WhatsApp’s product strategy in country and drive alignment with partners and stakeholders
- Lead partnership efforts in market, acting as a cross functional leader across WhatsApp and Facebook teams.
- Build relationships with key partner, and other constituents at senior levels
- Represent WhatsApp generally in country as needed
Minimum Qualifications
- Heavy user of WhatsApps products
- 15+ years of experience in Product driven companies 5+ years of experience with payment technologies in India
- Proven ability to build relationships with key external and internal stakeholders and business leaders
- Proven track record of initiating and successfully driving new business opportunities at a global scale
- Experience working in start-up environments
- Business development experience negotiating complex deals a plus
- Excellent project management experience, with the ability to lead and execute multiple time-sensitive projects
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills, and the ability to clarify and summarize complex issues
- BS or MS in Engineering/Sciences/Business
WhatsApp, which has one billion users globally, is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India. It was acquired by Facebook in 2014.
Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 13:17 PM