What World Bank has to say about low Indian productivity, L&T Infotech delivers a superlative Q3; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Fiscal deficit — To breach or not to breach

While there is unanimity on India’s growth slowdown, there is a big divide on how to pull the country out of this economic morass. The division appears to be running along geographical lines. Local experts do not mind a bit of fiscal slippage to boost the economy through enhanced expenditure. International experts are, however, apprehensive about unbridled fiscal accommodation. Which path will the Finance Minister follow? Read more.

What the World Bank has to say about low Indian productivity

A sustainable rise in economic growth requires increased productivity. How productive is the Indian economy? What holds back labour productivity growth in India? What is needed to improve our productivity? The World Bank’s flagship publication, ‘Global Economic Prospects’, this year looks at the question of labour productivity. We read it for you. Here’s the summary of what it had to say: Read more.

L&T Infotech: What should investors do?

L&T Infotech delivered a superlative Q3. Sequential growth in revenues was the best in the history of the company, deal flow was encouraging, the deal pipeline strong and the management sees enough opportunity in the market with its digital-led business transformation strategy. Is the management’s optimism justified? Should you invest given that the stock trades at a valuation of 18.3 times FY21 estimated earnings.? Read more.

A promising small cap in the plastics space

This company is a maker polyethylene and polypropylene bags. It had a soft start to FY20, but the business rebounded in second quarter as the management took corrective steps to revive revenue growth. The company is ramping up its retail presence and this segment is expected to be a major revenue driver in the coming 2-3 years. The current valuations appears inexpensive as the stock has retraced 30 percent from its 52-week highs in July 2019. Read more.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

HDFC AMC

Sun TV

Jindal Steel

Honda Siel Power

