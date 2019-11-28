What to expect from September quarter GDP data, Mudra loans turn NPAs; read this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

What to expect from the September quarter GDP data

Ahead of the September quarter data release, economists seem to be engaged in a game of competitive devaluation of the GDP growth estimate, putting it between 4.2 and 4.7 percent, at constant prices. Be that as it may, from the point of view of the market, the data release will tell us how deep the slowdown is, which in turn will give us an idea of how long it will take for the cycle to turn. Will growth around 4 percent cool the current euphoria in equities? Read more.

How much Mudra loans are NPAs anyway?

Ever since the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana started, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has occasionally warned about its dangers. The latest official to red flag this is deputy governor MK Jain. How much is Mudra loan NPAs anyway? One figure floating around the media is a gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 2.68 percent which looks very tame in comparison to the 9 percent overall bad loan ratio for public sector banks. But that is wrong. Read more.

Chart of the Day | What the trend in real rural wages signifies

Real rural wages are an important indicator of rural demand. We’ve taken the data for average rural wages for men from the CMIE database and the Consumer Price Index for rural labourers CPI (RL) to compute the real growth rate in rural wages. What does the trend show? Read more.

These railway engineering stocks will put you on track to long-term wealth accumulation

Within the construction and engineering space, the railways has been in a sweet spot, thanks to growing revenue visibility because of a strong order book. Execution too has been robust and companies continue to deliver strong growth. Among our highest conviction ideas are two important companies from this space. They are attractive because of their strong growth prospects, robust order book, competitive advantages, negligible debt and highest return ratios in the industry. Read more.

Pidilite Industries: What should investors do?

Pidilite Industries, the maker of the Fevicol brand of adhesives, is facing challenges on several fronts. Its September quarter results were disappointing with sales and margins hurt by sluggish consumer demand and liquidity constraints. Poor retail offtake, a slowdown in the construction and interior decoration business, liquidity challenges in the trade channel and floods in multiple geographies were the key reasons for this and expected to continue. What should investors do? Read more.

