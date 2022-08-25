What is the closing bell in stock exchange terminology and why is it important

Stemming from the tradition at one of the biggest bourses of the world, the New York Stock Exchange, the closing bell isn’t an actual ringing bell in India, but refers to the post-market close report that is generated every day

A bell signifies the beginning and end of many activities. For most people with an interest in trading and the stock market, the closing bell means the end of the trading session for the day. Stemming from the tradition at one of the biggest bourses of the world, the New York Stock Exchange, the closing bell isn’t an actual ringing bell in India’s BSE and National Stock Exchange.

The closing bell ceremony in the NYSE marks the end of the trading day and can be heard all across. While most, if not all, exchanges use the term to signify the end of the trading day, most exchanges don’t ring an actual bell of any kind.

In India, the closing bell also refers to the post-market close report that is generated every day. With the two bourses in India closing trading at 3:30 pm every trading session (outside of muhurat trading sessions), the report is generated in the evening. The report is an essential tool for investors and traders as it tracks the primary gainers and losers of the day, along with some explanation about the larger trends. The report is created by various stock brokers, analysts and investment institutions.

The report allows investors to understand both the domestic as well as global cues that are impacting market movements. As experts create the report, retail investors are able to gather a lot of information from these reports and change their investment strategy in the short term accordingly. Reading these reports also allows investors to make them more knowledgeable about the stock market and segments in general.

Most importantly, the closing bell report highlights key trends that may affect the next day’s market. This allows investors to be prepared for the changes that be seen in the next trading session.

