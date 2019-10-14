What does US-China trade truce mean for India, IndusInd Q2 result woes; all this and more in Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Six points and a story about the slowdown

These six points show the breadth and depth of the slowdown that’s affecting India's industrial growth. The prequel to this slowdown is a movie that stars the government, investment demand, low inflation, consumer lending and the non-banking finance company (NBFC) crisis, to name a few. There’s only one solution that can give the government the ammunition it needs to blast its way out of this messy situation. Read here to know what.

US-China trade truce: What is the market counting on?

Sentiment in global markets perked up considerably towards the close of last week, as a partial trade deal was struck between the US and China. For the longer term, it is likely that any partial deal will only postpone the resumption of the trade wars. There is bipartisan support for action against China in the US, which is seeking a fundamental change in its relationship with China to ward off any challenge from that country for global leadership. What does this mean for India? Read here to find out.

5 lessons to shield yourselves from future debt fund mishaps

The so-called safety of debt funds has come undone over the last one year. Everyone —fund houses, distributors and investors—realised that debt funds are not fixed deposits. But here are five lessons for us—investors, financial advisors and fund houses—learnt from the debt fund fiasco of the past year. Read here to know what.

Infosys Q2: Stellar execution, remains a buy

Infosys September quarter results have been healthy, with industry-leading growth, improvement in margins and strong order inflow. Given that most of its investments are largely behind it and the management is focusing on improving operating efficiencies, we expect numbers to be ahead of most Tier I peers. Read here to know our analyst’s view on the stock.

IndusInd Bank – at what price do potential negatives get priced in?

IndusInd bank’s Q2 FY20 results failed to enthuse the street despite no hiccups in the reported financials. So, what ails the bank? Is it just perception or something more that deserves a closer look? Here’s our research analyst’s take on the stock, going beyond the headline numbers to ponder the level at which most investor concerns would be priced in.

Technical picks:

HUL: The FMCG market leader’s stock is in a bullish trend based on price action. Read here to know how to trade this move.

Tech Mahindra: This software company’s stock has formed a bullish anchor column follow-through. Read here to know what that means and how to trade this stock.