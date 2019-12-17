What does SEBI’s latest diktat mean for retail investors, details of US-China trade talks vague; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Arvind Subramanian and India’s Four Balance Sheet problem

Former chief economic advisor to the government, Arvind Subramanian’s latest Harvard University paper makes for some gloomy reading. It says the Indian economy is trapped in a vicious circle, as stress in the corporate and financial sectors are feeding on each other, driving the economy downwards. It also proposes some solutions. What are these? Read more.

What does SEBI’s latest diktat mean for retail investors?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked brokers to collect margin from sellers of shares in the cash segment. This is akin to paying cash to the local jeweller before selling your jewellery. Reportedly this requirement is expected to come in force from January 2020. Read more to find out how it will impact you.

US-China trade war: Where do we go from here?

After nearly two years of dangling threats and delivering on some of those threats, the US and China seemed to have arrived at some form of common ground this Friday. But details are vague. Is the deal nothing more than a staged climax intended to earn brownie points ahead of the upcoming elections in the US? Read more.

Gold financing companies: What should investors do?

FY19 was clearly a dream run for gold financing companies and the strength continued right into the first half of FY20. The two leading gold financing companies have been well rewarded by the market with the stock of Manappuram Finance rallying by 95 percent and Muthoot by 52 percent in the past one year. What should investors do now? Read more.

Ideas for Profit | Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

At 48 times its FY21 projected earnings, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's positives seem to be comprehensively factored in the price. At a time when consumption slowdown seems unlikely to recover anytime soon and financial markets could see some volatility, such valuations may be hard to sustain. Still, our independent research team is positive on the company. Click here to find out why.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

Siel Power

Hindalco

Titan

M&M

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.