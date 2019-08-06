What can RBI do to reduce trust deficit with NBFCs? All this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Sterling and Wilson Solar IPO: Exciting sector, but is it a buy?

Thanks to the correction in the equity markets, instead of investing in expensive IPOs, investors have plenty of options to invest in good companies in the secondary market, particularly in the midcap space. It is in this market environment that Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company which is a global solar EPC solution provider, has priced its issue 19.5 times its fiscal 2019 earnings. Is it worth the money? Click here to read our analyst’s take.

ITC: Are low valuations a compelling reason to buy?

A slowdown in GDP growth and uncertainty gripping industrials makes consumer stocks a relatively defensive sector to invest in. Within the sector, ITC’s shares trade at a valuation less than half of Hindustan Unilever’s and at a 29 percent discount to the FMCG pack. This gap in valuation has developed over a period of time and there are valid reasons for it like unimpressive sales growth. But at some time, this gap can seem excessive and a case for a re-rating could develop. The question is at what level and when? Click here to read more.

Demand for NBFC liquidity window gets louder

The monetary policy review is underway and the buzz for a special liquidity window for non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) is getting louder. Overall credit growth has been muted and crimped consumption, thanks in significant part to the NBFC crisis. A special liquidity window for NBFCs will help kick start their lending, goes the narrative. But this story is flawed because no amount of liquidity—and rate cuts—will help. What can RBI do to reduce the trust deficit with NBFCs? Read here

