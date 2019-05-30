WeWork looking for $2.75 billion credit line ahead of IPO - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Workspace operator WeWork Cos is in talks with banks to raise $2.75 billion in debt ahead of its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is leading the potential financing, Bloomberg said.

WeWork declined to comment, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is currently preparing for a stock market listing, which could be the largest IPO after ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies.

In April, WeWork filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO and was last valued at about $47 billion in a series of private fundraisings.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

