WeWork confidentially submits paperwork for IPO

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for its initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company said.

This process will enable WeWork to make the decision to become publicly traded, the company said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

