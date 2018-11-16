Wells Fargo plans to cut 1,000 positions in U.S.: spokesperson

By Imani Moise
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co.
About 900 of those cuts will be in the bank's home lending unit, to reflect declines in application volume and the number of the customers in default, spokesman Tom Goyda said in an email.
Earlier this year, the bank announced plans to reduce its headcount by about 26,000 over the next three years.
