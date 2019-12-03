Wells Fargo names Scott Powell as COO

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Monday named Scott Powell chief operating officer, effective Dec. 9.

Powell most recently was chief executive officer of Santander Holdings USA Inc as well as of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc .

The COO position has been vacant at the bank since October 2016, when Tim Sloan was promoted as CEO.

Powell will report directly to CEO Charles Scharf, who took over the top job in October.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

