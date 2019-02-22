Weak economic data weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Weak economic reports pressured U.S. stocks on Thursday after the market's recent run of gains, and a drop in healthcare shares added to the bearish momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.13 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,851.31, the S&P 500 lost 9.69 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,775.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.36 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,459.71.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

