Toto, a Japan-based firm known for its bidet toilets, is aiming to more than double the number of cities in the United States that have dealer-run showrooms for its products. This decision comes as the manufacturer is expanding abroad. Toto intends to raise group sales to 900 billion yen ($6.7 billion) by fiscal 2030, an increase by 40 percent from fiscal 2021, with foreign sales accounting for more than half of the total.

China and other markets outside Japan have been especially profitable for Toto. The United States is also central to this strategy, as it makes up one-quarter of the overseas sales of Toto. The company’s decision to expand in the US was stated to Nikkei by the company’s President Noriaki Kiyota. He said, “Overseas markets will be our growth drivers in the future.” According to Kiyota, a stable growth is expected in the US, as a larger share of Toto products are purchased for remodeling jobs, which are not much impacted by increasing interest rates than new housing.

Kiyota noted that the company aims to have showrooms in 63 American cities within three years. Toto is also going to recruit and train more staff in its attempt to expand post-sales services like repairs and replacements.

While Toto mainly sells high efficiency toilets in the US, it plans to put more of its attention towards its signature Washlet bidet toilet seats and probably manufacture them in the country as well. At present, the Washlets for the American market are built in Malaysia, then attached to toilets built in Mexico.

While China has scaled back its strict zero-COVID policy, Toto doesn’t anticipate recovery in demand till autumn at the earliest. It believs that Southeast Asia and the United States are more reliable growth engines. However, the manufacturer is not reducing the investment in China. Toto is constructing new plants and growing its distributor network as it expects an eventual recovery in demand, paying attention to big cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai.

