Washington state reviewing WTO Boeing tax case ruling: statement

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Thursday his state was reviewing a World Trade Organization ruling against Boeing Co on a tax case and will consult with the U.S. Trade Representative on next steps.

Inslee said his state is "a great place to make airplanes and this ruling does nothing to change that."

The World Trade Organization said on Thursday the United States had ignored its request to halt a subsidized tax break for Boeing in the state as a 15-year-old transatlantic trade dispute edges toward tit-for-tat sanctions.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Dan Grebler)

