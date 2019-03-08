Washing machines, microwave ovens to have energy efficiency ratings; govt eyes to save 3 bn units of power by 2030

New Delhi: The power ministry on Thursday said two more electrical appliances microwave ovens and washing machines will now be assigned star ratings based on their energy efficiency metrics.

The star labelling programme have been formulated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), as part of its mandate, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, a power ministry statement said.

"The programme will now include these two appliances for grant of star rating in terms of their energy performance. Initially, the programme for above two appliances will be implemented on a voluntary basis and will be valid up to 31 December, 2020," the statement said.

The programme is aimed at improving energy efficiency in household appliances to reduce energy bills of common consumers.

The BEE has also revised the criteria for washing machine for inclusion of water efficiency in addition to energy performance for grant of star rating.

The ministry has estimated savings of over three billion units of electricity at consumer-end through adoption of star-rated microwave ovens and washing machines by 2030.

The size of Indian microwave oven market stood at 1.21 million units in 2017-18 and is projected to grow at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of around 2 percent.

The size of Indian washing machine market stood at 6.1 million units in 2017-18 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8 percent fuelled by a growth in urbanisation.

Therefore, the ministry said, it is important to optimize energy performance of microwave ovens and washing machines. This will create awareness among domestic consumers to encourage transition towards energy efficient microwave ovens and Washing machines.

As a major step towards faster adoption of star rating with the objective of "ease of implementation," the BEE has developed an online registration platform for expeditious registration and approval under this initiative.

The manufacturers will be able to register products online for availing appropriate star rating for respective models and products. Any model or brand of washing machine or a microwave oven can avail star rating on a scale of 1 to 5 based on test report from NABL or equivalent labs subsequent to scrutiny by the BEE.

The BEE is a statutory body under the ministry of power, which assists in developing policies and strategies with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.

BEE coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies, and other organizations to identify and utilize the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Energy Conservation Act.

