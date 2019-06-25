WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros

(Reuters) - WarnerMedia, part of AT&T Inc, said on Monday the company has appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros.

Sarnoff is currently the President of BBC Studios Americas.

AT&T, the second largest U.S. wireless carrier, bought WarnerBros as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year.

Warner Bros former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara resigned from one of Hollywood's most powerful studios in March following a report that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.