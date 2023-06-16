Want to update Aadhaar card via myAadhaar portal? Step-by-step guide here

The union government has called for an update of the Aadhaar card, issued a decade ago. As a necessary document for government and private transactions, Aadhaar cards hold immense importance. Aadhaar card details could be updated for free until 14 June, but the service is still available. Through the myAadhaar portal, one can conveniently update several significant details on the Aadhaar card for a nominal fee of Rs 50.

It is essential to understand the limitations on updating information on the Aadhaar card. The name on the Aadhaar card can be changed twice during an individual’s lifetime, but the date of birth and gender can only be modified once.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to update your Aadhaar card via the myAadhaar portal:

-Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in to get started.

-Login to your account and select the desired option to update your Name, Gender, Date of Birth, or Address.

-Click the “Update Aadhaar” button.

-Next, select the option to update your address or other details on your Aadhaar.

-Upload scanned copies of the required documents and provide demographic data.

-Pay for the updated request and receive a reference number. Keep this number handy, as it will help you track your request.

A minimal fee of Rs 50 will be charged if you wish to change your Aadhaar card address. Once the payment has been made, you will be required to complete the required information and verify. After successful verification, your Aadhaar card address will be updated.

Ensure that your address and name are correct before uploading your Aadhaar card details. Errors in these documents could result in your update request being rejected.

Aadhaar has become easier than ever before to update with the streamlined process and user-friendly myAadhaar portal. Keep up to date and ensure your Aadhaar details are accurate to flawlessly conduct government and private transactions.

