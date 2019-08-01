Want to make money in a falling market? What does Fed rate cut mean for economy? Read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on our website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Independence Day Offer: Pay Rs 289 for 3 months and get Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year.

Use code “FREEDOM” For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.

How to protect your portfolio or even make money in a falling market

Indian stocks have lost nearly 8 percent since the Union Budget. While there well may be other reasons for the market fall, the budget and more importantly the decision to tax foreign investors are the key reasons for market fall. Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 15,000 crore from equities seen and there has been a huge erosion in investor wealth. Was there a way in which this wealth erosion could have been prevented or even capitalised upon? Here’s a look at how one could have taken advantage of the situation.

The implications of US Fed rate cut

The US central bank has cut rates for the first time in a decade but no one is really happy. What the markets wanted was not only a 25 basis point rate cut but also the promise of more to come. But US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the rate cut was a ‘mid-cycle adjustment’, throwing cold water on the notion that it was the beginning of an easing cycle. But he also said that didn’t mean that it was a ‘one and done’ cut. What does this mean for central banks around the world and markets? Click here to read more.

A slowing economy hits bank credit

It’s normal for bank credit to shrink in the first quarter of a financial year, but the contraction has been much sharper this year. Non-food bank credit fell 1.8 percent in the June quarter as the economic slowdown took its toll. Add to this the fall in lending by non-banking finance companies, overall credit flow to the economy has suffered. With the Reserve Bank of India widely expected to cut rates when its monetary policy committee meets next week, will there be a resurgence in credit growth? Click here to see more of this analysis.

Picks from our technical analysts

Bharti Airtel: This telecom company is expected to post its earnings later today. Here’s a look at how you can trade profitability ahead of the results.

ICICI Bank: This bank has withstood the carnage in banking stocks in the past few days. Is there juice left for it to rise more. Click here to find out.

INDEPENDENCE OFFER: Get MC PRO for 1 year at a price of 3 months. Use code “FREEDOM”

Get Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of 3 months. Now at Rs 289 only instead of Rs 999. Use code “FREEDOM”