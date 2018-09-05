You are here:
Walmart says it is in compliance with anti-corruption laws in US and global market, including India

Business Press Trust of India Sep 05, 2018 12:23:00 IST

New Delhi: US retail major Walmart said on Tuesday that the company is in compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and global markets, including India, where it operates.

Walmart stores. Representational image. Reuters.

Walmart's reaction comes after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's enquiry into bribery allegations against Walmart's Indian arm.

"Walmart is committed to operating in a responsible and legal manner, wherever we do business. Compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and all international markets, including India, is a key priority," said Walmart in a statement.

It further added: "We respect the ruling of the Delhi High Court".

CVC had initiated an investigation into the retail company after a US-based media house had reported that Walmart had allegedly bribed Indian government officials to obtain custom clearances and permission to open and run stores here.


