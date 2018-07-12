Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Walmart plans to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu: Nikkei

Business Reuters Jul 12, 2018 07:05:28 IST

Walmart plans to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc has decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

If realised, the sale could amount to around 300 billion to 500 billion yen ($2.7 billion to $4.5 billion), the Nikkei said, without citing its sources.

Walmart said it does not comment on market speculation.

The world's biggest retailer said last month it had sold an 80 percent stake in its Brazilian operations to private equity firm Advent International, exiting an underperforming business in its third major international deal since April.

Walmart has been looking to jumpstart its overseas business by retreating from lower-growth markets and investing in places like China and India.

In addition to competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com, retailers in Japan are grappling with sluggish consumer spending as the country struggles to escape from 15 years of deflation.

Other global retail giants have also exited Japan, including Tesco in 2011 and Carrefour in 2005.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO and Nivedita Balu in BENGALURU; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores