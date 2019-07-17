Walmart launches third outlet in Telangana; retail giant plans to open fourth store in state’s Warangal this year

Hyderabad: Walmart India launched its third Cash and Carry store "Best Price Modern Wholesale Store" in Telangana at Nizamabad, a company press release said on Wednesday.

Krish Iyer, president and CEO, Walmart India, inaugurated the store-26th in India and the retail giant has plans to open the fourth one in Telangana's Warangal this year.

Spread over 50,000 sq ft, the store will significantly contribute to the local and state economy by creating an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, the release said.

It is also expected to boost the smallholder farmers and regional supplier eco-system as it will directly source from farmers and locally relevant food, non-food products from local suppliers to fulfill the needs of its members, the release said.

Besides, the new store has been integrated with sustainable solutions such as renewable energy, LED lights, water recycling through sewage treatment plant and groundwater recharging through the collection of stormwater and waste management, it said.

"We are excited about opening the first B2B Cash & Carry Store in the City of Nizamabad, making it our 26th store in India. We continue to expand our footprint in the state of Telangana with this third store within a span of four months of opening the second store in Karimnagar," Iyer said.