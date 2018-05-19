Walmart-Flipkart deal: US retail giant approaches CCI for approval of majority stake in proposed acquisition

Global retail giant Walmart has approached fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval of its proposed acquisition of a majority stake in e-commerce major Flipkart, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns.

Stating that the proposed acquisition would be done through its subsidiary Wal-Mart International Holdings, Walmart has told the regulator that Flipkart is a Singapore-based investment holding firm, which along with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, both in India and elsewhere, is primarily engaged in the business of wholesale cash and carry of goods and providing marketplace based e-commerce platforms to facilitate trade between customers and sellers in India.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the CCI.

According to the notice submitted to the CCI by Wal-Mart International Holdings, the proposed transaction will be effected pursuant to the share purchase agreement and the share issuance and acquisition agreement entered into on 9 May by and among Walmart's subsidiary and Flipkart.